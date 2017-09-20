 
Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope Launches

[Sep 20, 2017, 8:33 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, which brings Croteam's shooter to virtual reality. This requires either a Vive or a Rift. Here's word on what's new in the release version as the game emerges from early access:

FULL RELEASE UPDATE - STEP INTO THE ARENA!

  • 3 new levels and 5 old ones now feature Arena gameplay! Experience endless variety by progressing through increasing difficulties of randomly generated waves of enemies.
  • Endless wave! Survive any of the arenas for as long as you can against endless hordes.
  • Daily challenge! Endless wave on the arena map of the day, where each day a new set of enemies is served so that everyone playing faces exactly the same challenge.
  • Added leaderboards for all 3 arena modes. Who can survive arena the longest?
  • Multiplayer characters! Chose between Serious Sam or Serious Sammy.

