Project CARS 2 Launch Trailer

Project CARS 2, the visually stunning and deeply authentic racing game from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc. and Slightly Mad Studios, is zooming to the finish line for its September 22 launch in the Americas on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM®. To celebrate the release, the team has put together a new launch trailer that illustrates how Project CARS 2 pushes the envelope on racing simulation with a huge roster of more than 170 cars, and the largest track roster of any console racing game ever.



Project CARS 2 is the next evolution in the award-winning racing series, featuring the most iconic cars under the most thrilling of conditions to deliver the “Ultimate Driver Journey” experience and adrenaline rush. Created by gamers, tested by world-class racing drivers, and the deﬁnitive choice of e-Sports pros – Project CARS 2 brings together the essence of real racing in the most beautiful, authentically crafted, and technically advanced racing game on the planet.