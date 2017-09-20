Call of Duty: WWII Trailers

Call of Duty: WWII - Meet the Allies: Crowley

After years of fighting in the British Expeditionary Force, Major Arthur Crowley serves as a part of the Special Operations Executive, where he executes covert missions behind enemy lines.



Call of Duty: WWII - Meet the Allies: Rousseau

A highly skilled French Resistance fighter, Rousseau will do whatever it takes to fight off the Axis powers in France and avenge the ones she's lost.