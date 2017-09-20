 
Call of Duty: WWII Trailers

[Sep 20, 2017, 8:33 pm ET] - 1 Comment

The recent flood of trailers from Call of Duty: WWII continues with a pair of "meet the allies" videos, one introducing Crowley and the other introducing Rousseau. Here's word on each clip:

Call of Duty: WWII - Meet the Allies: Crowley
After years of fighting in the British Expeditionary Force, Major Arthur Crowley serves as a part of the Special Operations Executive, where he executes covert missions behind enemy lines.

Call of Duty: WWII - Meet the Allies: Rousseau
A highly skilled French Resistance fighter, Rousseau will do whatever it takes to fight off the Axis powers in France and avenge the ones she's lost.

