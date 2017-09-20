Battlerite in November

Independent developer Stunlock Studios today announced that its competitive, action-packed, PvP arena brawler, Battlerite, the spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Bloodline Champions, will finally move from Steam Early Access into a highly anticipated free to play commercial launch on November 8th. Battlerite is a fast-paced team arena brawler focused on competitive PvP combat. Select a champion and fight side by side with teammates to the sound of the roaring crowd in vibrant, colosseum-style surroundings.



To celebrate over 1 million downloads since launch, Battlerite will be playable completely for free during the upcoming Free Week from September 25th through to October 1st. Throughout the Free Week, Battlerite will be on sale by 50% on Steam Early Access for $9.98, €9,98, £7,49.



“We are super excited to enter ‘A New Era’ with Battlerite heading into a full free to play commercial launch this November”, said Peter Ilves, Game Director at Stunlock Studios. “For the occasion, we are offering Battlerite free of charge for one week from September 25th together with an incredible sale across the board on Steam which will give new players a taste of what they can expect.”

Click Here For Battlerite “A New Era” Event Roadmap



Jump into Battlerite’s arena and engage in quick and intense action through highly competitive, rip-roaring 2v2 and 3v3 battles. Control one out of 21 champions that specialise in either melee, support or ranged combat, from Bakko, the heroic brawler, Jade, the long-range gunner, to Blossom, the ultimate team support. It’s all about skill-shots, timing and reactions as you dodge projectiles and pull off massive ultimate attacks using intuitive WASD movement and cursor-based aiming. Team up with friends, smash in style and triumph over the competition.