Battlerite in November

Stunlock Studios announces Battlerite
will officially launch out of early
access on November 8th. This PvP arena brawler will be a free-to-play game, but
the announcement also mentions a sale on
the early access
version
during a free week that starts on Monday. We're sure that all makes
sense in the end, and the definite takeaway is not to buy this before Monday.
Here's a road map
of these
plans, and here's word:
Independent developer Stunlock Studios today
announced that its competitive, action-packed, PvP arena brawler, Battlerite,
the spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Bloodline Champions, will
finally move from Steam Early Access into a highly anticipated free to play
commercial launch on November 8th. Battlerite is a fast-paced team arena brawler
focused on competitive PvP combat. Select a champion and fight side by side with
teammates to the sound of the roaring crowd in vibrant, colosseum-style
surroundings.
To celebrate over 1 million downloads since launch, Battlerite will be playable
completely for free during the upcoming Free Week from September 25th through to
October 1st. Throughout the Free Week, Battlerite will be on sale by 50% on
Steam Early Access for $9.98, €9,98, £7,49.
“We are super excited to enter ‘A New Era’ with Battlerite heading into a full
free to play commercial launch this November”, said Peter Ilves, Game Director
at Stunlock Studios. “For the occasion, we are offering Battlerite free of
charge for one week from September 25th together with an incredible sale across
the board on Steam which will give new players a taste of what they can expect.”
Click Here For Battlerite “A New Era” Event Roadmap
Jump into Battlerite’s arena and engage in quick and intense action through
highly competitive, rip-roaring 2v2 and 3v3 battles. Control one out of 21
champions that specialise in either melee, support or ranged combat, from Bakko,
the heroic brawler, Jade, the long-range gunner, to Blossom, the ultimate team
support. It’s all about skill-shots, timing and reactions as you dodge
projectiles and pull off massive ultimate attacks using intuitive WASD movement
and cursor-based aiming. Team up with friends, smash in style and triumph over
the competition.