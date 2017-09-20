Quantum Replica Trailer

Here's a new trailer
from Quantum Replica
, the recently announced stealthy metroidvania-style
game. The clip shows off gameplay, and comes along with this rather lengthy
explanation:
Quantum Replica’s latest trailer opens the doors to a
sealed-off cyberpunk metropolis in which players enter the new life of our main
character. A life with no recollection of the past, no acquaintances, with
nowhere to go but forward, in search of answers. As the path ahead winds through
the narrow streets of the once thriving megacity, the omnipresent eyes of the
city’s Artificial Intelligence burn the mark of the city’s Most Wanted on our
hero’s back. Guards scout the city for this, the only unregistered citizen. Any
suspicious behavior or even movement is noted, so each step is a lottery ticket
for death or entrapment. Although equipped with lethal and non-lethal gadgets
and weapons, killing or disabling the guards – enemies to some – might not
always be the safest option, so speed and stealth are often the best way of
negotiating the alleys, rooms, corridors, roofs and catwalks of the city. And
acquiring special abilities of time-manipulation in boss fights will
unquestionably help overcome obstacles, avoid traps and push forward towards the
final revelation. Because when you can’t hide in space, hide in time...