Quantum Replica Trailer

Quantum Replica’s latest trailer opens the doors to a sealed-off cyberpunk metropolis in which players enter the new life of our main character. A life with no recollection of the past, no acquaintances, with nowhere to go but forward, in search of answers. As the path ahead winds through the narrow streets of the once thriving megacity, the omnipresent eyes of the city’s Artificial Intelligence burn the mark of the city’s Most Wanted on our hero’s back. Guards scout the city for this, the only unregistered citizen. Any suspicious behavior or even movement is noted, so each step is a lottery ticket for death or entrapment. Although equipped with lethal and non-lethal gadgets and weapons, killing or disabling the guards – enemies to some – might not always be the safest option, so speed and stealth are often the best way of negotiating the alleys, rooms, corridors, roofs and catwalks of the city. And acquiring special abilities of time-manipulation in boss fights will unquestionably help overcome obstacles, avoid traps and push forward towards the final revelation. Because when you can’t hide in space, hide in time...