Need for Speed Payback System Specs

On PC, Ghost Games is once again bringing their A Game, delivering a PC version that runs at 4K, with an unlocked framerate, and with tons of customization settings and options. With regards to performance, gamers with a GeForce GTX 1060 will receive an excellent 1920x1080, 60 FPS, High-detail experience according to Ghost Games' system requirements, which are reproduced in full below:

Minimum Requirements For 720p30 At Low Settings

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later

CPU: Intel i3 6300 @ 3.8GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 6 GB

DISC DRIVE: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

HARD DRIVE: 30GB

VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or GTX 1050, or equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

INPUT: Dual analog controller

ONLINE CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: 192 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended Requirements For 1080p60 At High Settings

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

CPU: Intel i5 4690K @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 8GB

DISC DRIVE: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

HARD DRIVE: 30GB

VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, or equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

INPUT: Dual analog controller

ONLINE CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Stepping things up with a GeForce GTX 1070, 1080 or 1080 Ti will enable you to further increase graphical fidelity, or up the resolution, giving you an experience in line with the one shown above in our exclusive Need for Speed Payback 4K 60 FPS PC gameplay video above.