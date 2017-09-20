Need for Speed Payback System Specs

The
GeForce website now offers system requirements for Need for Speed Payback
along with a video
showing off 4K gameplay on a PC running at 60 fps. Here's word on the clip:
"Check out our exclusive Need for Speed Payback Graveyard Shift PC gameplay in
4K running at 60 FPS, captured on a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti PC. Watch as Tyler heads
to the airfield and takes on the street league Graveyard Shift, race down the
runway, grab some serious air, and work his way up through Silver Canyon." Here
are the system specifications:
On PC, Ghost Games is once again bringing
their A Game, delivering a PC version that runs at 4K, with an unlocked
framerate, and with tons of customization settings and options. With regards to
performance, gamers with a GeForce GTX 1060 will receive an excellent 1920x1080,
60 FPS, High-detail experience according to Ghost Games' system requirements,
which are reproduced in full below:
Minimum Requirements For 720p30 At Low Settings
OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later
CPU: Intel i3 6300 @ 3.8GHz or AMD FX 8150
@ 3.6GHz with 4 hardware threads
RAM: 6 GB
DISC DRIVE: DVD ROM drive required for
installation only
HARD DRIVE: 30GB
VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or GTX
1050, or equivalent
DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or
equivalent
INPUT: Dual analog controller
ONLINE CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: 192 KBPS or
faster Internet connection
Recommended Requirements For 1080p60 At High Settings
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
CPU: Intel i5 4690K @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX 8350
@ 4.0GHz with 4 hardware threads
RAM: 8GB
DISC DRIVE: DVD ROM drive required for
installation only
HARD DRIVE: 30GB
VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, or
equivalent
DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or
equivalent
INPUT: Dual analog controller
ONLINE CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: 512 KBPS or
faster Internet connection
Stepping things up with a GeForce GTX 1070, 1080 or 1080 Ti will enable you to
further increase graphical fidelity, or up the resolution, giving you an
experience in line with the one shown above in our exclusive Need for Speed
Payback 4K 60 FPS PC gameplay video above.