Need for Speed Payback System Specs

[Sep 20, 2017, 09:49 am ET] - 8 Comments

The GeForce website now offers system requirements for Need for Speed Payback along with a video showing off 4K gameplay on a PC running at 60 fps. Here's word on the clip: "Check out our exclusive Need for Speed Payback Graveyard Shift PC gameplay in 4K running at 60 FPS, captured on a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti PC. Watch as Tyler heads to the airfield and takes on the street league Graveyard Shift, race down the runway, grab some serious air, and work his way up through Silver Canyon." Here are the system specifications:

On PC, Ghost Games is once again bringing their A Game, delivering a PC version that runs at 4K, with an unlocked framerate, and with tons of customization settings and options. With regards to performance, gamers with a GeForce GTX 1060 will receive an excellent 1920x1080, 60 FPS, High-detail experience according to Ghost Games' system requirements, which are reproduced in full below:

Minimum Requirements For 720p30 At Low Settings

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later
  • CPU: Intel i3 6300 @ 3.8GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz with 4 hardware threads
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • DISC DRIVE: DVD ROM drive required for installation only
  • HARD DRIVE: 30GB
  • VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or GTX 1050, or equivalent
  • DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent
  • INPUT: Dual analog controller
  • ONLINE CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: 192 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended Requirements For 1080p60 At High Settings

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
  • CPU: Intel i5 4690K @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0GHz with 4 hardware threads
  • RAM: 8GB
  • DISC DRIVE: DVD ROM drive required for installation only
  • HARD DRIVE: 30GB
  • VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, or equivalent
  • DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent
  • INPUT: Dual analog controller
  • ONLINE CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Stepping things up with a GeForce GTX 1070, 1080 or 1080 Ti will enable you to further increase graphical fidelity, or up the resolution, giving you an experience in line with the one shown above in our exclusive Need for Speed Payback 4K 60 FPS PC gameplay video above.

