Fallout 4 Review Fallout

There's been a lot of outcry about the recent launch of the Creation Club for Fallout 4, reviving the issue of paid modifications, in spite of Bethesda's assertion that this is not the case. How bad is the fallout? The game's overall review rating is "mostly positive" based on 65,542 reviews, but the recent reviews rating is "overwhelmingly negative," based on 6,700+ reviews, more than 10% of the total. This helps explain Steam's new plan for displaying review results, which is to help understand situations where games are review-bombed in this manner. Thanks Acleacius.
