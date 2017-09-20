Guardians of Ember Released

Guardians of Ember is now officially available on the
Guardians of Ember Shop and
Steam.
This follows an early access run for the MMORPG that began in December, and the
release version includes updates for those who've been playing it already.
This trailer shows
off gameplay, and there are more details in the announcement:
Heroes from
around the world, grab your sword! Guardians of Ember leaves Early Access and
offers not only an action-packed playground for fans of MMORPGs who waited it
out so far but also new challenges for the existing community such as nightmare
mode for dungeons that adds a new layer of replayability with unique rewards.
Other new features include a group finder and re-worked XP sharing for groups.
Old heroes and upcoming squires profit from the new guild skill system by
upgrading their guild and unlocking fourteen special bonuses to give guild
members that extras boost for that impending boss fight or monster brawl. The
boosts range from additional critical damage through reduced item repair costs
to extra regeneration. Players who haven’t joined a guild by now should take the
opportunity to make new friends or become guildmaster themselves so as not to
miss out on these special bonuses.
Since the start of Early Access in December 2016 the development team adjusted
many features based on the community’s feedback. Besides new content in the form
of three new acts and a sixth character class, the game introduced the Horde
Mode in which players try to survive against ten massive waves of enemies and
receive special honor points that can be exchanged for rare materials for
crafting unique high-end gear.
“Our time in Early Access has been longer than expected but we listened closely
to community feedback especially on sensitive topics like the in-game shop which
now only offers vanity items”, comments Patrick Streppel, CEO of Insel Games.
“While no game is ever done - and we are already working on great new features
for the upcoming months - we believe now is the right time to take a trip to
Olyndale!”