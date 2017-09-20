Out of the Blue

|
I played a game of Heroes of the Storm on the PTR last night, checking out the Chromie changes. At some point I noticed there was a KidKerrigan on the other team, who is one of the streamers that Battle.net promotes in the client. Sure enough, our match is on Twitch, starting at around the 1:42 mark amid a string of games. This match doesn't make for the greatest viewing, as it is somewhat one-sided. They were a premade on the PTR, and they had a warrior and we didn't. They also actually played the map objectives as an organized team, while we just team fought like the bunch of randos that we were (you can see we even had a chance to push for the win late in the game with them all dead, and just ignored it). It's hard to follow the action from the clip, though, as there's Twitch graffiti covering the kill feed, and she doesn't tend to look around the map. Since she spent lot of the match soloing camps, and when she was dead she'd just look at empty areas, it's just a lot of Samuro(s). So you don't see much of me, and when I'm mentioned in the chat, it's not complimentary: they comment twice on missed skillshots and bitch a couple of times about me going bye bye. So I just want to point out that the scoreboard not shown in the video shows that they ate far more skillshots than they dodged, and they only managed to kill me once in spite of having a stealth assassin on their side (I didn't even choose Timewalker's Pursuit). Just saying.... a guy has his pride, you know.
