Two Free Games

The Big Deal Sale on GOG.com rolls on with over 200 DRM-free games on sale carrying discounts up to 90%. The good old gamers are also offering a 100% discount on Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee. You must pick up your free copy of the platformer over the next couple of days, but after that, it's yours to keep. If you'd rather get the game on Steam, DRM and all, it is also now free there as well. Also, with the launch of their second game Figment just around the corner, developer Bedtime Digital Games is offering their debut title Back to Bed for free on Steam. This well-received puzzle game for Windows, macOS, and Linux is normally $5.99 USD, but you can pick it up gratis until Thursday.
