Forza Motorsport 7 Win10 Demo

[Sep 19, 2017, 8:45 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Xbox LIVE's Major Nelson announces the release of a playable demo for Forza Motorsport 7 for Xbox One and Windows 10. Here's the slightly garbled announcement:

Check availability in your Xbox LIVE region

Game Description: Experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful and authentic racing game ever made. Enjoy gorgeous graphics at 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR. Collect and race more than 700 cars, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 ribbons, where race conditions change every time you return to the track.

Forza Motorsport 7 is an Xbox Play Anywhere title. Play it on both Windows 10 and Xbox One.WS 10 AND XBOX ONE!

Download Forza Motorsport 7 Demo for Xbox One from the Xbox Games Store

