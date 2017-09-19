Steam User Reviews Change

A
post to the Steam Blog
outlines changes coming to user reviews on Steam,
something Valve hopes will address the growing trend of review bombing. The
lengthy post includes a discussion of why review bombing is a problem and some
of the possible solutions to this they considered before arriving at their game
plan. Here's word on what they've ultimately decided to do about this:
In
the end, we decided not to change the ways that players can review games, and
instead focused on how potential purchasers can explore the review data.
Starting today, each game page now contains a histogram of the positive to
negative ratio of reviews over the entire lifetime of the game, and by clicking
on any part of the histogram you're able to read a sample of the reviews from
that time period. As a potential purchaser, it's easy to spot temporary
distortions in the reviews, to investigate why that distortion occurred, and
decide for yourself whether it's something you care about. This approach has the
advantage of never preventing anyone from submitting a review, but does require
slightly more effort on the part of potential purchasers.
It also has the benefit of allowing you to see how a game's reviews have evolved
over time, which is great for games that are operating as services. One subtlety
that's not obvious at first is that most games slowly trend downwards over time,
even if they haven't changed in any way. We think this makes sense when you
realize that, generally speaking, earlier purchasers of a game are more likely
to enjoy it than later purchasers. In the pool of players who are interested in
a game, the ones who are more confident that they'll like the game will buy it
first, so as time goes on the potential purchasers left are less and less
certain that they'll like the game. So if you see a game's reviews trending up
over time, it may be an even more powerful statement about the quality of work
its developers are doing.