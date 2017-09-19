 
ECHO Released (Released)

[Sep 19, 2017, 8:45 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Ultra Ultra announces announces the release of ECHO on Steam, a science fiction third-person action game for Windows where you play against the smartest, best-looking enemy of all, yourself. A new launch trailer shows this in action, and the following outline fills in some details:

THE WAY YOU PLAY SHAPES THE GAME
In ECHO everything has consequence: As you try to wield its magical technologies it becomes apparent that the Palace has a will of its own… It creates “Echoes” – exact copies of you in every way – that behave like you and only do the things you do. So the way you play the game shapes your enemy. If you sprint, soon the Echoes will get faster. If you sneak, they will get stealthier. If you shoot, they will learn to shoot back. The game constantly reacts to your every choice and input.

LEARNING MECHANICS
The Palace "reboots" every so often, resulting in a blackout. This blackout-cycle is the rhythm at which the Echoes get updated with your latest behavior, learning and unlearning from your actions. During the blackout the palace is blind, giving you the freedom to act without consequence. This is the time to run and gun and do all the things you don’t want the Echoes to learn.

