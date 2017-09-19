 
Overwatch Goes to Junkertown

[Sep 19, 2017, 8:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new patch is now live in Overwatch, and these patch noted on the Overwatch Forums have details on what this brings to Blizzard's multiplayer shooter. Changes include the D.Va and Mercy reworks, bug fixes, and other changes. This also marks the official launch of the new Junkertown map. Here's word on that:

New Escort Map: Junkertown
Junkertown is located in the harsh and unforgiving Australian Outback. Constructed from the remains of a destroyed omnium, it's now the home to a band of lawless scavengers known as the Junkers, led by their cutthroat Queen. When they aren’t pillaging the omnium's skeleton for anything of value, the Junkers blow off steam in the Scrapyard—a massive gladiatorial arena whose combatants fight for glory, riches... and to survive.

