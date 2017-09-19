Everyone here at Capcom is proud to let our fans know that Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available tomorrow on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC! With 30 fan-favorite characters, a variety of single player and multiplayer modes, and gameplay allowing you to flex your creativity, the next chapter of our action-packed series is finally here.

Offline Modes: Story – you’ll be put at the center of a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains. Arcade – recreates the classic arcade experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in an epic showdown of skills. Mission – do various tutorial missions, or your hand at advanced character-specific challenges and combos. Training – set up a training area with various parameters and hone your skills to improve your fighting abilities. Vs. Player 2 – go head-to-head against another player locally. Vs. CPU – play solo against an AI-controlled opponent. Collection – the Dr. Light Database contains numerous unlockable items, including cut scenes from the story mode, character/stage information, concept artwork and character/stage audio tracks.

Online Modes: Ranked Match – battle other players online to advance in the rankings. Casual Match – battle other players online without the results affecting the rankings. Beginners League – a special league fought between players of Rank 14 or lower. Lobby – search for or create a lobby where up to 8 players can engage in simultaneous player-vs-player matches. Rankings – view the rankings of players from all over the world. Replay Settings – configure replay settings and view replays.



In addition to the plethora of available teams you can make, you’ll also have a choice of which of the six Infinity Stones you’d like to harness in battle: Power, Time, Space, Reality, Mind, or Soul. Each Stone comes with their own powers, which can alter the battle entirely. It’s up to you to discover which Stone works best for your team and your specific playstyle.