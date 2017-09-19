A
post from yesterday on CapCom Unity
says to expect the release of Marvel vs.
Capcom: Infinite today. There's no corresponding announcement from today
confirming this, but we assume it's available as planned. Here's word:
Everyone here at Capcom is proud to let our fans know that Marvel vs. Capcom:
Infinite is available tomorrow on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC! With 30
fan-favorite characters, a variety of single player and multiplayer modes, and
gameplay allowing you to flex your creativity, the next chapter of our
action-packed series is finally here.
- Offline Modes:
- Story – you’ll be put at the center of
a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop
Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains.
- Arcade – recreates the classic arcade
experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in
an epic showdown of skills.
- Mission – do various tutorial missions,
or your hand at advanced character-specific challenges and combos.
- Training – set up a training area with
various parameters and hone your skills to improve your fighting
abilities.
- Vs. Player 2 – go head-to-head against
another player locally.
- Vs. CPU – play solo against an
AI-controlled opponent.
- Collection – the Dr. Light Database
contains numerous unlockable items, including cut scenes from the story
mode, character/stage information, concept artwork and character/stage
audio tracks.
- Online Modes:
- Ranked Match – battle other players
online to advance in the rankings.
- Casual Match – battle other players
online without the results affecting the rankings.
- Beginners League – a special league
fought between players of Rank 14 or lower.
- Lobby – search for or create a lobby
where up to 8 players can engage in simultaneous player-vs-player
matches.
- Rankings – view the rankings of players
from all over the world.
- Replay Settings – configure replay
settings and view replays.
In addition to the plethora of available teams you can make, you’ll also have
a choice of which of the six Infinity Stones you’d like to harness in battle:
Power, Time, Space, Reality, Mind, or Soul. Each Stone comes with their own
powers, which can alter the battle entirely. It’s up to you to discover which
Stone works best for your team and your specific playstyle.