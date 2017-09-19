 
Call of Duty WWII Squad Trailers

[Sep 19, 2017, 8:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Four new trailers from Call of Duty WWII introduce your squadmates from the upcoming military first-person shooter. There's a trailer for each of these four wholesome sounding fellows:

Red Daniels
From rural farm life to hardened soldier, be prepared to sacrifice everything as Private Ronald "Red" Daniels in Call of Duty®: WWII.

Turner
His years of military experience and compassionate leadership will help keep his men alive. Meet Lieutenant Joseph Turner, your commanding officer in the Call of Duty®: WWII Campaign.

Zussman
You can always count on him when things get grim. Meet Private Robert Zussman, Red's best friend in the squad.

Pierson
He's strict and does everything by the book. Stay on Sergeant Pierson's good side, or you'll be sorry.

