Call of Duty WWII Squad Trailers

Red Daniels

From rural farm life to hardened soldier, be prepared to sacrifice everything as Private Ronald "Red" Daniels in Call of Duty®: WWII.



Turner

His years of military experience and compassionate leadership will help keep his men alive. Meet Lieutenant Joseph Turner, your commanding officer in the Call of Duty®: WWII Campaign.



Zussman

You can always count on him when things get grim. Meet Private Robert Zussman, Red's best friend in the squad.



Pierson

He's strict and does everything by the book. Stay on Sergeant Pierson's good side, or you'll be sorry.