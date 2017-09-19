Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Trailer

|
A new "No More Nazis" trailer (NSFW) shows off the negative reaction to the Nazi occupation of America depicted in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The clip shows off cinematics and gameplay from the alternate-history shooter, and the clip includes some bad language, and even a little nookie. Here's word:
