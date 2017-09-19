 
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Trailer

[Sep 19, 2017, 8:44 pm ET] - 6 Comments

A new "No More Nazis" trailer (NSFW) shows off the negative reaction to the Nazi occupation of America depicted in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The clip shows off cinematics and gameplay from the alternate-history shooter, and the clip includes some bad language, and even a little nookie. Here's word:


The Nazis have taken over America. They've turned Manhattan into a wasteland. They’ve walled off New Orleans and are systematically purging the city, burning people and homes to the ground. And they brazenly walk the streets of small-town USA – going where they want, taking what they want and behaving however they please. But this is not BJ Blazkowicz’s America. The United States will never be broken – especially with BJ on the job, rallying the Resistance and igniting a revolution. Watch the Resistance rise up to strike fear in the Nazis in the latest trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

