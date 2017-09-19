 
Left Alive Announced

[Sep 19, 2017, 10:44 am ET] - 5 Comments

Square Enix announces Left Alive, a survival shooter coming next year to Steam and PlayStation 4. Here's the announcement teaser trailer that we'll call Kubrick meets Michael Bay, and here's word:

LEFT ALIVE™ is a brand-new survival action shooter coming to the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and STEAM® in 2018.

Veteran developers, Toshifumi Nabeshima (director, Armored Core series), Yoji Shinkawa (character designer, METAL GEAR series), and Takayuki Yanase (mech designer, Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Xenoblade Chronicles X) join forces to create LEFT ALIVE’s dark and gritty world.

