Heroes of the Storm AFK Suspensions

[Sep 19, 2017, 10:44 am ET] - Post a Comment

Missed this from a few days ago, but a "blue" post on Battle.net has word from Blizzard that they are taking stronger action against Heroes of the Storm players who go AFK or feed during matches. Word is suspensions are being handed out for such misbehavior:

We’ve just issued a new round of account suspensions and bans for players who regularly go AFK, refuse to participate, or intentionally and repeatedly die during their Heroes of the Storm matches.

These actions were targeted at players whose in-game performance data, combined with high report volume, clearly shows a consistent lack of contribution to the majority of their matches. In this way, we’re able to take regular and confident action against those who are intentionally harming the in-game experience for others.

Going AFK, refusing to participate, and intentionally dying are behaviors that ruin the experience for everyone else in a match and undermine the spirit of competition that’s essential to Heroes of the Storm. Taking part in these actions will not be tolerated, and we will continue to suspend and ban players who do. We’d like to thank those of you who use the relevant in-game reporting options when you spot these negative behaviors in your matches, and encourage you to continue doing so.

