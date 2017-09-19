 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Video

[Sep 19, 2017, 10:44 am ET] - 5 Comments

This new video from Middle-earth: Shadow of War introduces the Mystic tribe from the upcoming action/RPG. Here's word on what we're seeing here:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a NEW video for Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™, spotlighting the Mystic tribe, a faction of Orcs who specialise in dark magic, rituals and incantations that date back thousands of years. In Shadow of War™, Orcs now belong to tribes, which extend their influence stemming from the Overlords ruling the mighty fortresses throughout the open world, providing a rich ecosystem of missions, exploration and a dynamic Orc society with diverse Orc cultures, all brought to life through the expanded Nemesis System. While the Mystic tribe's warriors are as capable as Orcs of other tribes, all of Mordor fear the curses and spells that the Mystic tribe can invoke, who call upon their black magic of the Dark Lord to torment their enemies.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Left Alive Announced
Heroes of the Storm AFK Suspensions
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Video
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Trailer
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Nears 500K Sold
Call of Duty: WWII Story Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.