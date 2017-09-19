Middle-earth: Shadow of War Video

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a NEW video for Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™, spotlighting the Mystic tribe, a faction of Orcs who specialise in dark magic, rituals and incantations that date back thousands of years. In Shadow of War™, Orcs now belong to tribes, which extend their influence stemming from the Overlords ruling the mighty fortresses throughout the open world, providing a rich ecosystem of missions, exploration and a dynamic Orc society with diverse Orc cultures, all brought to life through the expanded Nemesis System. While the Mystic tribe's warriors are as capable as Orcs of other tribes, all of Mordor fear the curses and spells that the Mystic tribe can invoke, who call upon their black magic of the Dark Lord to torment their enemies.