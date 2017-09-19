Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Trailer

A new trailer from
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire paves the way for Friday's launch of the Path of Fire
expansion for Guild Wars 2. Here's word on what this will bring to the MMORPG
sequel from the official website:
Tyria in flames
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire™ is the second expansion for the award-winning game,
Guild Wars 2. As the balance of magic comes undone, lead your allies in the hunt
for the rogue god Balthazar, whose scorched-earth campaign threatens the very
existence of Tyria.
A DIVINE INSURRECTION
Humanity has worshipped the six gods for centuries, even as their prayers went
unanswered. Now the god of fire and war, Balthazar, has made an unexpected
return, only to reveal himself as a ruthless manipulator with little regard for
mortal life.
Tyria's heroes thwarted the first stage of his catastrophic plan to destroy the
Elder Dragons—but now he's raised a zealous army to cut a path of terror and
destruction across the south. You must halt their march before Balthazar sets
the foundations of the world ablaze.
The Forgotten Land
Balthazar threatens the Crystal Desert and adjoining kingdom of Elona with his
Forged legions. Explore vast new maps filled with magic-drenched desert plains,
ancient temples and ruins, and beautiful oases. Uncover the secrets of Tyria's
history, and discover the fate of the Elonian people after years of silence.