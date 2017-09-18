Divinity: Original Sin 2 Nears 500K Sold

|
Divinity: Original Sin 2 has sold close to a half-million copies since the release of this RPG sequel from Larian Studios just four days ago. Eurogamer notes this has caused a struggle to keep servers up at first, but that Larian boss Swen Vincke tells them, "We should have them up and running again soon." They also quote him on this early sales success, saying the original game took months to accomplish what the sequel has in days: "It is fantastic, but it is also way beyond what we expected," Vincke explains. "We're close to hitting 500K units sold which is a number I believe took us two or three months with Divinity: Original Sin 1."
