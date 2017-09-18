 
Call of Duty: WWII Story Trailer

[Sep 18, 2017, 7:48 pm ET] - 6 Comments

A new trailer from Call of Duty: WWII takes a look at the story in the upcoming World War II shooter. Here's the description of the clip:

Call of Duty: WWII tells the story of Private Ronald “Red” Daniels, a young recruit in the U.S. First Infantry Division who experiences combat for the first time on D-Day, one of the largest amphibious assaults in history. After surviving the beaches of Normandy, Red and his squad will fight their way across Europe, engaging the enemy in iconic battle locations such as the Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge, as they make their way into Germany. The journey begins on November 3.

