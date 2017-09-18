 
Heroes of the Storm Ana Spotlight

[Sep 18, 2017, 7:48 pm ET] - Post a Comment

An Ana spotlight video is now online, showing the next hero coming to Heroes of the Storm, Ana from Overwatch. The clip outlines the characters history, kit, and play style. Ana is now available on the Public Test Realm, and will coming to the live game next week. Here's word on her from the clip's description:

As a founding member of Overwatch and one of the world’s best snipers, Ana Amari uses her skills to protect the innocent. Though she went MIA after losing her eye, Ana’s sense of duty and responsibility has brought her back to fight in the Nexus!

Get all the necessary information and gameplay tips on our newest Support Hero, Ana, Veteran Sniper, in this spotlight video!

