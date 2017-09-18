Ashes Cricket Rises from the Ashes

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new Ashes Cricket game coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in November. There was previously an Ashes Cricket series, but the last installment was Ashes Cricket 2013, which was pulled from Steam a few days after release, though not quickly enough to avoid landing on Wikipedia's List of video games notable for negative reception. Word is the new installment is in the works at Australian developer Big Ant Studios, and will be the developer's first fully licensed cricket game. Here's the reveal trailer along with a bit on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 September 2017, 18:42.
Chatbear Announcements.