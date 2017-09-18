Ashes Cricket Rises from the Ashes

Big Ant Studios, Australia’s premier sports video game developer, has today announced Ashes Cricket. Developed in close collaboration with Cricket Australia, it is the most realistic and authentic recreation of the sport ever created. Ashes Cricket will feature real cricketers, battling it out on real grounds, right from the comfort of your lounge room and will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC in November this year.



Ashes Cricket, the first cricket game from Big Ant to be fully licensed, utilises their celebrated photogrammetry technology, which enables photo-real likenesses of the complete men’s and women’s Australian and English cricket teams to be rendered in-game. Added to the fully licensed stadiums, recreated in stunning detail, players will feel like they’re right there on the field as they play.