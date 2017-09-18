 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Ashes Cricket Rises from the Ashes

[Sep 18, 2017, 10:24 am ET] - 5 Comments

A new Ashes Cricket game coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in November. There was previously an Ashes Cricket series, but the last installment was Ashes Cricket 2013, which was pulled from Steam a few days after release, though not quickly enough to avoid landing on Wikipedia's List of video games notable for negative reception. Word is the new installment is in the works at Australian developer Big Ant Studios, and will be the developer's first fully licensed cricket game. Here's the reveal trailer along with a bit on the game:

Big Ant Studios, Australia’s premier sports video game developer, has today announced Ashes Cricket. Developed in close collaboration with Cricket Australia, it is the most realistic and authentic recreation of the sport ever created. Ashes Cricket will feature real cricketers, battling it out on real grounds, right from the comfort of your lounge room and will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC in November this year.

Ashes Cricket, the first cricket game from Big Ant to be fully licensed, utilises their celebrated photogrammetry technology, which enables photo-real likenesses of the complete men’s and women’s Australian and English cricket teams to be rendered in-game. Added to the fully licensed stadiums, recreated in stunning detail, players will feel like they’re right there on the field as they play.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ashes Cricket Rises from the Ashes
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Interactive Trailer
Black Desert Online Expansion Next Week
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Two Steam Concurrent User Records Broken
Steam Top 10
Battleborn Content Updates Ending
On Sale
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.