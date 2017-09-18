 
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Interactive Trailer

[Sep 18, 2017, 10:24 am ET] - 4 Comments

The Shadow of War website now offers a new interactive trailer called "Campaign That Never Forgets" from Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the upcoming Tolkien-inspired action/RPG sequel. Here's word on the interactive live-action film and its Hollywood bona fides:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today launched a NEW “Campaign That Never Forgets,” bringing to life the videogame that never forgets, Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Beginning with an interactive live-action film directed by Neil Huxley (Avatar, Watchmen) and shot by Director of Photography, Fabian Wagner (Game of Thrones), the “Campaign That Never Forgets” faithfully recreates the award-winning Nemesis System, driving viewers to make key story decisions during the siege of a fortress in Mordor. Those decisions then result in a personal relationship with a specific Orc as a loyal ally or vengeful enemy, which will extend beyond the interactive trailer and follow viewers across the internet, emulating the gameplay experience created by the Nemesis System. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, players now have entirely new ways to journey through the dynamic world, with more choices and opportunities than ever before due to addition of Orc Followers. Whether spared, scarred, recruited or marked, every encounter will be remembered and help fuel the dynamics of society and conflict within Mordor, all brought to life through the expanded Nemesis System.

