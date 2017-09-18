Black Desert Online Expansion Next Week

Today PearlAbyss and Kakao Games announced that the long awaited Kamasylvia Expansion will be launched on Wednesday, September 27 after that week’s maintenance cycle. Kamasylvia is an expansion that will be rolled out in two parts, with the second part arriving very soon.



Kamasylvia will be offered at no additional cost and hosts exciting new PvE content that continues the game’s narrative. New story quests and side missions will explore the background of the region’s native classes, such as the Ranger and Dark Knight, and their relation to the legendary Kamasylve Tree. To celebrate the new Kamasylvia region, new events such as the Alchemist of Kamasylvia and Growth of a Kamasylve Tree will help adventurers obtain extra items.



Black Desert Online's new region, Kamasylvia, features elven woodlands that stretch out to the south of Hexe Sanctuary, from the Valtarra Mountains to the Shady Tree Forest. In terms of the landmass, the new region is about the size of Calpheon and houses an elven village known as the Old Wisdom Tree. There is no level requirement for Kamasylvia, but it is a dangerous place to go alone, so being at high level will be beneficial and group play is recommended. There is also new group-based content such as The Altar of Training that will enthuse players who are looking for some co-op action.