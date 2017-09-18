|
|
GFK Chart-Track offers new charts tracking video game sales in the U.K., where Destiny 2 remains number one for a second week. There are two debuts on the PC top 30 chart, where Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 kicks off at number five and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider debuts at number one. On the all platforms chart PES 2018 launches at number three and NBA 2K18 tips off at number two. Here's the PC top 10:
