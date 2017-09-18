 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Sep 18, 2017, 10:24 am ET] - Post a Comment

GFK Chart-Track offers new charts tracking video game sales in the U.K., where Destiny 2 remains number one for a second week. There are two debuts on the PC top 30 chart, where Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 kicks off at number five and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider debuts at number one. On the all platforms chart PES 2018 launches at number three and NBA 2K18 tips off at number two. Here's the PC top 10:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
- * 1 DISHONORED: DEATH OF THE OUTSIDER ARKANE STUDIOS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
1 ˅ 2 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
2 ˅ 3 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
4 - 4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
- * 5 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT KONAMI KONAMI
5 ˅ 6 PLANET COASTER FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING
6 ˅ 7 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2
7 ˅ 8 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
14 ˄ 9 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE PACK 7 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
9 ˅ 10 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE PACK 9 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS

