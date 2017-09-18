Out of the Blue

|
We came back from the store yesterday to discover the Gunnar-man had an accident in the kitchen. This was an actual number two accident, not to be confused with the weird marking phase he went through that seemed to end when we replaced the stove he was marking. He was let out before we left, but our walking schedule was a little off kilter this weekend, so I suspect that was the problem. To deal with the cleanup I put on a pair of disposable blue nitrile gloves, and only after did I realize I was also wearing a Blue Sun blue octopus shirt from Firefly. So I guess I've been officially recruited. "Two by two. Hands of poo..."
R.I.P.: Stanislav Petrov, Soviet Officer Who Helped Avert Nuclear War, Is Dead at 77.
