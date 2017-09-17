 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Two Steam Concurrent User Records Broken

[Sep 17, 2017, 3:02 pm ET] - 5 Comments

The Steam Game and Player Statistics Page currently shows two new all-time records for concurrently players on Valve's online service. This shows a new record for concurrent players on steam of 15,320,737. It also reveals PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has set a new record for concurrent player, beating out Valve's own free-to-play offerings to secure the title. This currently shows a peak of 1,338,091, and according to Steam Spy the previous record was 1,291,328 players at once in Dota 2. Thanks DSOGaming.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Two Steam Concurrent User Records Broken
Steam Top 10
Battleborn Content Updates Ending
On Sale
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Warframe Plains of Eidolon Trailer
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.