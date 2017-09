Two Steam Concurrent User Records Broken

The Steam Game and Player Statistics Page currently shows two new all-time records for concurrently players on Valve's online service. This shows a new record for concurrent players on steam of 15,320,737. It also reveals PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has set a new record for concurrent player, beating out Valve's own free-to-play offerings to secure the title. This currently shows a peak of 1,338,091, and according to Steam Spy the previous record was 1,291,328 players at once in Dota 2. Thanks DSOGaming