[Sep 17, 2017, 3:01 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Unsurprisingly, in light of the above, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS enjoys another week atop the Steam top 10 for last week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Divinity: Original Sin 2
  3. NBA 2K18
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. DARK SOULS III
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. NieR:Automata
  8. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  9. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

