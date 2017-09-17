PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Divinity: Original Sin 2 NBA 2K18 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DARK SOULS III Grand Theft Auto V NieR:Automata XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Dishonored: Death of the Outsider The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Unsurprisingly, in light of the above, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS enjoys another week atop the Steam top 10 for last week: