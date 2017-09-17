Battleborn Content Updates Ending

A message from Randy Varnell on the official Gearbox Software forums
has
word that the upcoming fall update for Battleborn
will conclude active
development for the multiplayer shooter. He assures everyone the game is here to
stay, and the servers will remain operational, but says that there is no new
content planned after the fall update, and there will be no new battleplans
after this week. Here's the full explanation:
Hello Friends -
It’s been a while since I’ve communicated with you directly, so I wanted to take
the opportunity to write to you as Battleborn rounds another milestone in its
life.
As of this week, there will be no more Battleplans and there is currently no
planned content after the Fall Update. Details of any future changes or news
will be made on our forums or through social media, so keep your radars on.
Never fear! Battleborn is here to stay. Nothing is changing with Battleborn, and
the servers will be up and active for the foreseeable future. We announced the
Fall Update for the game at PAX including some new skins, themed around some of
your favorite Borderlands characters! That update will also include some updated
title art (more full bar titles!) for the more significant challenges in the
game, as well as some additional Finisher Boosts and Taunts. Also, there are
minor balance changes in that patch.
If you’ve been paying attention to recent news from the Gearbox Panel at PAX
West, you’ll have heard that many folks at Gearbox are working on a highly
anticipated project. Although I’m sad my time on Battleborn is coming to a
close, I’m happy to announce that I will play a significant role on this highly
anticipated but unannounced game, and I’m sure you’ll be hearing some from me
again in the future regarding Gearbox games.
I’ve been working on Battleborn nearly exclusively since 2012, and in some ways,
that work stretches back to 2009 for me. It’s been a long labor of love with
many of my good friends at Gearbox, and I’m proud to have shared that journey
with you, our community. Your spirit and loyalty have been a constant
inspiration to the team at Gearbox.
Also, I want to personally thank you for giving Battleborn a chance, and dipping
down into a new universe with us. We make games for you. And many of you have
shared with us how much Battleborn has meant to you personally.
It’s always a bittersweet time when transitioning from one project to another,
but also offers the opportunity to step back and enjoy the game we created. Keep
an eye out for me in game!
For now, Commander Jythri is signing off and taking the first transport back to
a wonderful box of surprises.
You are awesome.
For Solus.