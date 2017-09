Battleborn Content Updates Ending

Hello Friends -



Itís been a while since Iíve communicated with you directly, so I wanted to take the opportunity to write to you as Battleborn rounds another milestone in its life.



As of this week, there will be no more Battleplans and there is currently no planned content after the Fall Update. Details of any future changes or news will be made on our forums or through social media, so keep your radars on.



Never fear! Battleborn is here to stay. Nothing is changing with Battleborn, and the servers will be up and active for the foreseeable future. We announced the Fall Update for the game at PAX including some new skins, themed around some of your favorite Borderlands characters! That update will also include some updated title art (more full bar titles!) for the more significant challenges in the game, as well as some additional Finisher Boosts and Taunts. Also, there are minor balance changes in that patch.



If youíve been paying attention to recent news from the Gearbox Panel at PAX West, youíll have heard that many folks at Gearbox are working on a highly anticipated project. Although Iím sad my time on Battleborn is coming to a close, Iím happy to announce that I will play a significant role on this highly anticipated but unannounced game, and Iím sure youíll be hearing some from me again in the future regarding Gearbox games.



Iíve been working on Battleborn nearly exclusively since 2012, and in some ways, that work stretches back to 2009 for me. Itís been a long labor of love with many of my good friends at Gearbox, and Iím proud to have shared that journey with you, our community. Your spirit and loyalty have been a constant inspiration to the team at Gearbox.



Also, I want to personally thank you for giving Battleborn a chance, and dipping down into a new universe with us. We make games for you. And many of you have shared with us how much Battleborn has meant to you personally.



Itís always a bittersweet time when transitioning from one project to another, but also offers the opportunity to step back and enjoy the game we created. Keep an eye out for me in game!



For now, Commander Jythri is signing off and taking the first transport back to a wonderful box of surprises.



You are awesome.



For Solus.