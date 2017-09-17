Out of the Blue

|
The Ken Burns documentary on the Vietnam War gets underway tonight, and I'm greatly looking forward to watching it. I'm fascinated by the aspects of this that I do understand, but that understanding is not nearly as complete as it could be.
Chatbear Announcements.