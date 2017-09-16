Warframe Plains of Eidolon Trailer

A Plains of Eidolon Teaser
2 from Digital Extremes offers another look at the Plains of Eidolon coming
this year to Warframe. There was
also a livestream for this yesterday, and you can watch the archived version
on Twitch. The video comes with
more detail on what this adds to the third-person shooter:
For the first
time in Warframe history, Tenno will have the freedom to explore, fight, journey
and fly through the open Landscapes – Warframe's first Open Zone – of Planet
Earth in their own time, in their own way. Stepping into the rolling Plains of
Eidolon, players will experience a rich landscape populated with both familiar
and never-before seen creatures, enemies, a new Warframe, stunning vistas lit
with a day/night cycle, and a gripping story told through interactive NPC
characters who inhabit the bustling scavenger city of Cetus. In Plains of the
Eidolon, players will set foot in a natural landscape with the freedom to
explore it on their own terms.
Key features in Plains of Eidolon include:
Landscapes (Open Zones)
Until now, Warframe missions have taken place
in relatively closed environments. With the Plains of the Eidolon
expansion, players will set foot in a vast natural landscape free to
explore on their own terms.
Meet the Inhabitants of Cetus
Never before have Tenno encountered the
faceless people whose lives they have saved, until now. Meet the
Ostrons, a makeshift group of scavengers whose culture revolves around
the grotesque harvesting of biomechanical tissue from long dormant
Orokin Towers.
Different Kind of Mission
In addition to discovering and exploring,
players will engage in an assortment of missions to find and assemble
new Warframes and weapons, items and more. Expect to strap on Archwing
for air travel and battle, and experiment with customizing and modding a
Warframe like never before.
Discover and Explore
Plains of the Eidolon offers a sense of
discovery, variety, and mystery that mixes several different
environments and tones to create a deep sense of place. Experience a
bristling new world in where the wind rustles across your Syandana and
the age and size of giant Orokin structures ominously looms in the
background. Earth will be more alive than ever before.