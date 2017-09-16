Out of the Blue

|
I'm still keeping an eye on the weather to pick the right moment to stain my deck. I'm not admitting I'm resistant to this chore, but I will admit that the rain in the forecast will deter me today because it is calling for 0.06 inches of rain. Hmmm, that does sound like a rationalization... maybe it makes more sense to point out that's a full 1.5 millimeters. Don't want anyone to get the wrong impression.
