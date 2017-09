Heroes of the Storm Getting New Overwatch Map and Heroes

NEW HEROES



Ana

VETERAN SNIPER

A versatile Support who helped found the world-protecting team of heroes known as Overwatch. Coming soon



Junkrat

JUNKER DEMOLITIONIST

An unpredictable Assassin and general miscreant who lives to cause chaos and destruction. Coming soon

Blizzard offers this trailer fromshowing off Assault on Volskaya Foundry, a new-themed map coming to their MOBA. This will enter the Nexus in the game's next major patch, and the clip shows off a control point objective that grants the prevailing team a two-player mech to torment your opponents. They also offer this cinematic showing off the map along with two Overwatch heroes that are also coming to HotS, Ana, and Junkrat. This page has more on what's coming, including details on new skins, sprays, emotes, and more. Word is: "The frigid mechworks of Volskaya are a notorious hotbed for conflict and corporate backstabbing. On this frosty Battleground, the heroes of the Nexus vie to wrest control of enormous Protector mechs and blast their opponents to smithereens." Here's what they say about the new heroes: