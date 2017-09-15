Heroes of the Storm Getting New Overwatch Map and Heroes

|
Blizzard offers this trailer from Heroes of the Storm showing off Assault on Volskaya Foundry, a new Overwatch-themed map coming to their MOBA. This will enter the Nexus in the game's next major patch, and the clip shows off a control point objective that grants the prevailing team a two-player mech to torment your opponents. They also offer this cinematic showing off the map along with two Overwatch heroes that are also coming to HotS, Ana, and Junkrat. This page has more on what's coming, including details on new skins, sprays, emotes, and more. Word is: "The frigid mechworks of Volskaya are a notorious hotbed for conflict and corporate backstabbing. On this frosty Battleground, the heroes of the Nexus vie to wrest control of enormous Protector mechs and blast their opponents to smithereens." Here's what they say about the new heroes:
