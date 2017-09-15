Raiders Of The Broken Planet Open Beta

MercurySteam announces the launch of the
promised
weekend
open beta test of Raiders Of The Broken Planet
, their asymmetrical
shooter. This two-mission "prologue" is available for Windows
on Steam
until Monday. Here are the details, which includes an outline of
their somewhat complicated episodic business model:
MercurySteam, the award
winning independent development studio behind the multi-million selling
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series and the highly anticipated Metroid: Samus
Returns, today announced that Raiders of the Broken Planet has started its open
beta. Available as a free download on Steam, the Xbox Store and the PlayStation
Store, the open beta will be running today from 10:00 am GMT until Monday,
September 18th at 10:00 am GMT, preceding the full launch on September 22nd and
will grant players access to the Prologue, containing two missions - First Round
and Hanging by a Thread.
“I am so excited for PC, PS4 and Xbox One players to finally try out the
Prologue. The open beta is free to download and will allow players to experience
the crazy adventure we want to take them on,” said Enric Álvarez, Co-Owner of
MercurySteam. “We hope everyone enjoys the first two missions alongside some of
the team who will also be online this weekend. And don’t be afraid to play as
the Antagonist - it’s good to be bad sometimes!”
First Round is a tutorial mission focusing on Harec, the leader of the Raiders,
and acts as the intro mission for the game. Hanging by a Thread is a single and
multiplayer mission that includes the innovative 4 v 1 Antagonist mode, whereby
the Raiders infiltrate an enemy airship to rescue the warrior Lycus Dion, in an
attempt to recruit him to the team.
On September 22nd, Raiders of the Broken Planet will officially launch on PC,
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Players can download the Prologue for free to at
launch. The Prologue will be accompanied by the first campaign - Alien Myths,
which can be purchased for €9.99/$9.99/£9.99. Three more campaigns will be
released at regular intervals: Wardog Fury, Hades Betrayal and Council’s
Apocalypse. Each campaign will tell a new parallel story focusing on different
members of the Raiders while also adding new playable characters. Campaigns will
cost €9.99/$9.99/£9.99 individually. The parallel nature of the stories ensures
players can jump in at any time, enjoying the adventure in any order they
please. Playing all four campaigns will reveal even more about the mystery at
the centre of the Broken Planet.
Purchasing a campaign will grant a number of invite passes. These will allow
players to invite their friends to play through a campaign with them, even if
their friends do not own it themselves. Additional invite passes will be
available to purchase in-game.