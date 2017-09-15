Raiders Of The Broken Planet Open Beta

MercurySteam, the award winning independent development studio behind the multi-million selling Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series and the highly anticipated Metroid: Samus Returns, today announced that Raiders of the Broken Planet has started its open beta. Available as a free download on Steam, the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store, the open beta will be running today from 10:00 am GMT until Monday, September 18th at 10:00 am GMT, preceding the full launch on September 22nd and will grant players access to the Prologue, containing two missions - First Round and Hanging by a Thread.



“I am so excited for PC, PS4 and Xbox One players to finally try out the Prologue. The open beta is free to download and will allow players to experience the crazy adventure we want to take them on,” said Enric Álvarez, Co-Owner of MercurySteam. “We hope everyone enjoys the first two missions alongside some of the team who will also be online this weekend. And don’t be afraid to play as the Antagonist - it’s good to be bad sometimes!”



First Round is a tutorial mission focusing on Harec, the leader of the Raiders, and acts as the intro mission for the game. Hanging by a Thread is a single and multiplayer mission that includes the innovative 4 v 1 Antagonist mode, whereby the Raiders infiltrate an enemy airship to rescue the warrior Lycus Dion, in an attempt to recruit him to the team.



On September 22nd, Raiders of the Broken Planet will officially launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Players can download the Prologue for free to at launch. The Prologue will be accompanied by the first campaign - Alien Myths, which can be purchased for €9.99/$9.99/£9.99. Three more campaigns will be released at regular intervals: Wardog Fury, Hades Betrayal and Council’s Apocalypse. Each campaign will tell a new parallel story focusing on different members of the Raiders while also adding new playable characters. Campaigns will cost €9.99/$9.99/£9.99 individually. The parallel nature of the stories ensures players can jump in at any time, enjoying the adventure in any order they please. Playing all four campaigns will reveal even more about the mystery at the centre of the Broken Planet.



Purchasing a campaign will grant a number of invite passes. These will allow players to invite their friends to play through a campaign with them, even if their friends do not own it themselves. Additional invite passes will be available to purchase in-game.