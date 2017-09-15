Dungeons 3 Trailer

We are proud to announce Dungeons 3, the biggest and best entry yet in the acclaimed Dungeons series. Our upcoming Dungeon management game will launch on PC, Mac and Linux, as well as on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One!



In Dungeons 3, the Dungeon Lord has successfully united the forces of evil and established the roots of his dark empire, leading him to the next step in his diabolical quest: expansion! Through enticing the dark elf priestess Thalya from the fluffy clutches of the surface world to become his chief lieutenant, the Dungeon Lord has found a way to direct his campaign of conquest from the confines of his underground lair. With Thalya on the front line, and the united forces of evil to support her, players will have to use every trick in the book to best those do-gooders of the overworld, once and for all!



Unleash your dark side in Dungeons 3 by creating a unique underground dungeon from a huge array of rooms, traps and structures. Raise the most terrifying army the world has ever seen, by choosing from despicable creatures such as orcs, succubae, zombies and much, much more. Then, once you have built your forces, emerge from the darkness and guide your army to the light of the overworld, where you will corrupt the land and dispatch anything even vaguely heroic, cute or unicorn-shaped. And in a first for the Dungeons series, experience randomly generated levels, so that no two sessions are alike – never-ending fun for any evil conqueror!



Dungeons 3 will be available October 13th.