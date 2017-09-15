Dungeons 3 Trailer

Kalypso Media offers a
new trailer called Dungeons 3 in 3 Minutes ft. Kevan Brighting with a
quickie primer on the upcoming bad guy sequel. The description also summarizes
what to expect, but we have no official estimates on how long it takes to read
this. Feel free to grab your stopwatch before you begin:
We are proud to
announce Dungeons 3, the biggest and best entry yet in the acclaimed Dungeons
series. Our upcoming Dungeon management game will launch on PC, Mac and Linux,
as well as on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One!
In Dungeons 3, the Dungeon Lord has successfully united the forces of evil and
established the roots of his dark empire, leading him to the next step in his
diabolical quest: expansion! Through enticing the dark elf priestess Thalya from
the fluffy clutches of the surface world to become his chief lieutenant, the
Dungeon Lord has found a way to direct his campaign of conquest from the
confines of his underground lair. With Thalya on the front line, and the united
forces of evil to support her, players will have to use every trick in the book
to best those do-gooders of the overworld, once and for all!
Unleash your dark side in Dungeons 3 by creating a unique underground dungeon
from a huge array of rooms, traps and structures. Raise the most terrifying army
the world has ever seen, by choosing from despicable creatures such as orcs,
succubae, zombies and much, much more. Then, once you have built your forces,
emerge from the darkness and guide your army to the light of the overworld,
where you will corrupt the land and dispatch anything even vaguely heroic, cute
or unicorn-shaped. And in a first for the Dungeons series, experience randomly
generated levels, so that no two sessions are alike – never-ending fun for any
evil conqueror!