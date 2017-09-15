Into the Black

|
|
Link of the Day: Simpsons Couch Gag - Rick and Morty. Missed this at the time. Thanks RedEye9.
R.I.P.: Harry Dean Stanton Dead: ‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Big Love’ Star Was 91. I would have cited Repo Man and Alien.
