Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Released

[Sep 15, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - 7 Comments

Steam News announces the launch of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, a new standalone installment in Arkane's assassination series. This post on Bethesda.net from yesterday has some tips on getting started with this along with the launch trailer. Here's word on the game:

From the award-winning developers at Arkane® Studios comes Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider, the next standalone adventure in the critically-acclaimed Dishonored® series. Be a badass supernatural assassin and take on the role of notorious Billie Lurk as she reunites with her mentor Daud in order to pull off the greatest assassination ever conceived. Building upon Dishonored® 2’s signature gameplay and art style, Death of the Outsider features all the series hallmarks, including brutal combat systems, unique level design, and immersive storytelling that responds to your every choice. With compelling characters and exhilarating action, Death of the Outsider is the perfect entry point for those new to the Dishonored series, while delivering a significant expansion of the gameplay and world for longtime fans.

