NBA 2K18 Tips Off

2K Games announces
the release of NBA 2K18
, offering the latest iteration of
their professional basketball simulation. Here's word on the game, which they
call "reinvented" thanks to a new neighborhood feature:
2K today
announced that NBA® 2K18, the next iteration of the top-selling and top-rated
NBA video game simulation series*, is now available for purchase at retail and
online vendors worldwide. One of the most dominant entertainment franchises of
the past decade, NBA 2K18 is reinventing sports gaming yet again with the
introduction of the Neighborhood, the first live world inside NBA 2K18.
“Our commitment to authenticity has always been top priority, and we’re truly
changing the game with the new features in NBA 2K18,” said Greg Thomas,
president of Visual Concepts. “It’s exciting to be at the forefront of sports
gaming by evolving the franchise year after year, and we can’t wait for our
community to experience it for themselves.”
NBA 2K18 on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch delivers
dynamic new features including:
- RUN THE ALL-NEW NEIGHBORHOOD: The future of
sports career modes has arrived, allowing you to play the game the way you
like while living in an immersive basketball themed environment. Build your
career in NBA games, hit the courts in The Playground Park, join the Pro-Am
circuit, or explore the shops and venues in an all-new open neighborhood
setting.
- THE ROAD TO 99: The overarching meta-game
that rewards users for improving their MyPLAYER’s overall rating, regardless
of which MyCAREER modes they choose to play. Featuring a unified badge
system across Pro-Am, Playground Park and your NBA journey in MyCAREER, your
attributes, animations and badges all combine to define your play style on
your road to a 99 overall rating.
- NEW MOTION SYSTEM: The new motion system
brings player control to a new level of realism. Now, dribbling and off the
ball movement are no longer driven by animations. This groundbreaking
technology dynamically creates animations to deliver the best gameplay
experience possible. You are now in complete control.
- MyTEAM: Collect cards featuring NBA legends
from yesterday and today, and compete in a variety of online & offline modes
including the all-new Super Max and Pack & Playoffs.
- UPDATED CREATE A PLAYER: Create the
MyPLAYER you want, whether scanning your face with the MyNBA2K18 mobile app
or building something custom using preset options. Hairstyles have been
updated with numerous new options to choose from, and body weight and height
are more accurately represented to ensure the unique look you want for your
MyPLAYER.
- ALL-TIME TEAMS: The greatest players in NBA
history from all 30 teams, together on All-Time franchise rosters for the
very first time. Compete in Play Now to find out which franchise’s All-Time
Team reigns supreme, or challenge all 30 All-Time Teams in MyTEAM’s All-Time
Domination mode.
- CLASSIC TEAMS: Play with 62 of the NBA’s
greatest teams from the past, including 17 new additions. Pit your favorite
classic roster against current NBA teams, replay epic Finals matchups, find
out if Shaq & Kobe can compete with the great Lakers teams of the past, or
matchup the ’97-98 Bulls against the ’15-16 Warriors to settle the argument
once and for all. The possibilities are endless.
The NBA 2K18 Standard Edition is now available in both digital and physical
formats for $59.99 on PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®3 computer entertainment
systems, Xbox One and Xbox 360, and Windows PC platforms. The NBA 2K18 Legend
Edition and Legend Edition Gold are also now available in both digital and
physical formats for $99.99 and $149.99 respectively, on PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system and Xbox One. NBA 2K18 is available in digital format on
Nintendo Switch, and will be released physically on the platform on October 17,
2017.