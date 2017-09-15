Wild West Online Closed Alpha

Closed alpha testing of Wild West Online
is now underway, and those who cannot wait to play this gunslinging MMORPG can
get in on the testing with a pre-purchase. However, as they note on
their purchase page
, they are also
offering a "no fuss refund policy" as long as you apply for a refund before
September 27th. Here's a
narrated trailer
with a look at gameplay, Here's
a F.A.Q.
, and here's word on testing:
During the multi-week Closed
Alpha timeframe, players will experience a “Gold Rush” setting gameplay style.
In this release, most activities will focus on finding gold, mining it from
streams and rock deposits and grouping with other players to establish mining
camps before then transporting hard-earned gold to towns to be sold for in-game
currency. Throughout the process players must beware of outlaws – other players
who have chosen to play as bandits that will ambush, kill and steal gold from
hard working prospectors. Players can also embark on exploratory explorations in
search of treasure loot chests and rare plants that can be used to craft medical
remedies. Throughout the game players can upgrade their weapons, tools and
unlock new cosmetic items.
“Rather than present ‘Alpha Early Access’ as a fully functional product that
still has a multitude of bugs and needs more time to reach stability, we are
instead using the term 'Alpha' in a more traditional way” said Executive
Producer Stephan Bugaj. “This is a rough version of what the game will be, but
it's not a fully scoped game. We're giving players a glimpse at what the game
will be, as well a chance to directly influence our development process by
giving feedback in response to a true game Alpha. We want to hear constructive
feedback and work with our community to build a game that can be enjoyed for
many years to come.”
Wild West Online is an open-world action-based, online multiplayer game in which
players are free to explore and interact within a thrilling Wild West setting.
Based on their decisions and actions, players can become a lawman, an outlaw or
a pioneer exploring the Western Frontier. The game will feature a bevy of
content, including world exploration, resource gathering, PvP combat, PvE game
missions, treasure hunts and much more, once it fully releases later this year.
As of right now, players will be participating in a slice of the full gaming
experience.