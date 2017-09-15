 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Wild West Online Closed Alpha

[Sep 15, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - 6 Comments

Closed alpha testing of Wild West Online is now underway, and those who cannot wait to play this gunslinging MMORPG can get in on the testing with a pre-purchase. However, as they note on their purchase page, they are also offering a "no fuss refund policy" as long as you apply for a refund before September 27th. Here's a narrated trailer with a look at gameplay, Here's a F.A.Q., and here's word on testing:

During the multi-week Closed Alpha timeframe, players will experience a “Gold Rush” setting gameplay style. In this release, most activities will focus on finding gold, mining it from streams and rock deposits and grouping with other players to establish mining camps before then transporting hard-earned gold to towns to be sold for in-game currency. Throughout the process players must beware of outlaws – other players who have chosen to play as bandits that will ambush, kill and steal gold from hard working prospectors. Players can also embark on exploratory explorations in search of treasure loot chests and rare plants that can be used to craft medical remedies. Throughout the game players can upgrade their weapons, tools and unlock new cosmetic items.

“Rather than present ‘Alpha Early Access’ as a fully functional product that still has a multitude of bugs and needs more time to reach stability, we are instead using the term 'Alpha' in a more traditional way” said Executive Producer Stephan Bugaj. “This is a rough version of what the game will be, but it's not a fully scoped game. We're giving players a glimpse at what the game will be, as well a chance to directly influence our development process by giving feedback in response to a true game Alpha. We want to hear constructive feedback and work with our community to build a game that can be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Wild West Online is an open-world action-based, online multiplayer game in which players are free to explore and interact within a thrilling Wild West setting. Based on their decisions and actions, players can become a lawman, an outlaw or a pioneer exploring the Western Frontier. The game will feature a bevy of content, including world exploration, resource gathering, PvP combat, PvE game missions, treasure hunts and much more, once it fully releases later this year. As of right now, players will be participating in a slice of the full gaming experience.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Released
NBA 2K18 Tips Off
Wild West Online Closed Alpha
ECHO Next Week (Next Week)
Assassin's Creed Origins Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Star Citizen Refund Story Disputed
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Get Psychonauts for Free
Call of Duty: WWII PC Multiplayer Beta This Month
Overwatch Free Next Weekend 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.