Wild West Online Closed Alpha

During the multi-week Closed Alpha timeframe, players will experience a “Gold Rush” setting gameplay style. In this release, most activities will focus on finding gold, mining it from streams and rock deposits and grouping with other players to establish mining camps before then transporting hard-earned gold to towns to be sold for in-game currency. Throughout the process players must beware of outlaws – other players who have chosen to play as bandits that will ambush, kill and steal gold from hard working prospectors. Players can also embark on exploratory explorations in search of treasure loot chests and rare plants that can be used to craft medical remedies. Throughout the game players can upgrade their weapons, tools and unlock new cosmetic items.



“Rather than present ‘Alpha Early Access’ as a fully functional product that still has a multitude of bugs and needs more time to reach stability, we are instead using the term 'Alpha' in a more traditional way” said Executive Producer Stephan Bugaj. “This is a rough version of what the game will be, but it's not a fully scoped game. We're giving players a glimpse at what the game will be, as well a chance to directly influence our development process by giving feedback in response to a true game Alpha. We want to hear constructive feedback and work with our community to build a game that can be enjoyed for many years to come.”



Wild West Online is an open-world action-based, online multiplayer game in which players are free to explore and interact within a thrilling Wild West setting. Based on their decisions and actions, players can become a lawman, an outlaw or a pioneer exploring the Western Frontier. The game will feature a bevy of content, including world exploration, resource gathering, PvP combat, PvE game missions, treasure hunts and much more, once it fully releases later this year. As of right now, players will be participating in a slice of the full gaming experience.