ECHO Next Week (Next Week)

Copenhagen-based indie developers Ultra Ultra have today revealed a brand new character trailer, delving into the personalities of ECHO’s unique protagonist, En and the sentient starship, London. The team are also pleased to announce that Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, The Good Fight) provides the voice of En, alongside Nick Boulton (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mass, Effect series) as the voice of London. The third-person sci-fi adventure, launches for PC on September 19th, with PS4 following shortly after.



Learn more about En in the brand new Character Trailer.



A character-driven story of introspection and discovery, ECHO thrusts En and London together into an uneasy - and unlikely - relationship, with the peculiar ship taking particular dislike to his new passenger.



However, things quickly develop into something much more unsettling, forcing the pair to work together in order to discover the secrets held within The Palace - a bizarre structure, deep in the depths of space. Stepping into the shoes of En, it becomes clear that The Palace studies everything you are, everything that you do; in order to use it against you.



As The Palace begins to generate deadly copies of En, you must use all of your wit and cunning to outmanoeuvre and outsmart the deadliest enemy of all: yourself.