ECHO Next Week (Next Week)

A new trailer
from
ECHO
introduces the main character of this upcoming sci-fi adventure, appropriate
since developer Ultra
Ultra (echo!) describes the game as "character-driven."
Here's the accompanying announcement, which says to expect the PC launch
on Tuesday:
Copenhagen-based indie developers Ultra Ultra have today
revealed a brand new character trailer, delving into the personalities of ECHO’s
unique protagonist, En and the sentient starship, London. The team are also
pleased to announce that Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, The Good Fight) provides
the voice of En, alongside Nick Boulton (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mass,
Effect series) as the voice of London. The third-person sci-fi adventure,
launches for PC on September 19th, with PS4 following shortly after.
Learn more about En in the
brand new Character Trailer.
A character-driven story of introspection and discovery, ECHO thrusts En and
London together into an uneasy - and unlikely - relationship, with the peculiar
ship taking particular dislike to his new passenger.
However, things quickly develop into something much more unsettling, forcing the
pair to work together in order to discover the secrets held within The Palace -
a bizarre structure, deep in the depths of space. Stepping into the shoes of En,
it becomes clear that The Palace studies everything you are, everything that you
do; in order to use it against you.
As The Palace begins to generate deadly copies of En, you must use all of your
wit and cunning to outmanoeuvre and outsmart the deadliest enemy of all:
yourself.