 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

ECHO Next Week (Next Week)

[Sep 15, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from ECHO introduces the main character of this upcoming sci-fi adventure, appropriate since developer Ultra Ultra (echo!) describes the game as "character-driven." Here's the accompanying announcement, which says to expect the PC launch on Tuesday:

Copenhagen-based indie developers Ultra Ultra have today revealed a brand new character trailer, delving into the personalities of ECHO’s unique protagonist, En and the sentient starship, London. The team are also pleased to announce that Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, The Good Fight) provides the voice of En, alongside Nick Boulton (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mass, Effect series) as the voice of London. The third-person sci-fi adventure, launches for PC on September 19th, with PS4 following shortly after.

Learn more about En in the brand new Character Trailer.

A character-driven story of introspection and discovery, ECHO thrusts En and London together into an uneasy - and unlikely - relationship, with the peculiar ship taking particular dislike to his new passenger.

However, things quickly develop into something much more unsettling, forcing the pair to work together in order to discover the secrets held within The Palace - a bizarre structure, deep in the depths of space. Stepping into the shoes of En, it becomes clear that The Palace studies everything you are, everything that you do; in order to use it against you.

As The Palace begins to generate deadly copies of En, you must use all of your wit and cunning to outmanoeuvre and outsmart the deadliest enemy of all: yourself.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Released
NBA 2K18 Tips Off
Wild West Online Closed Alpha
ECHO Next Week (Next Week)
Assassin's Creed Origins Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Star Citizen Refund Story Disputed
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Get Psychonauts for Free
Call of Duty: WWII PC Multiplayer Beta This Month
Overwatch Free Next Weekend 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.