Assassin's Creed Origins Trailer

Poisonous snakes. Ravenous hyenas. A plague of insects. These nasty creatures all make appearances in a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins, but the real threat comes from a shadowy cabal known as The Order of the Ancients. They manipulate the pharaoh and seek to extend their power and control, and it will be up to Bayek and his allies to root out this threat to Egypt and its people. Get a glimpse of what you’ll be up against in the trailer below.