Out of the Blue

[Sep 15, 2017, 10:15 am ET] - 14 Comments

I suffered a mild scalding this morning, as the Gunnar-man showed me he wanted attention by nudging the arm that's attached to the hand that was holding my coffee mug. I'm actually surprised this is the first time I've suffered such a mishap, since the nose-nudge was a go-to move of Hudson the Wonder dog as well, so I've been fending off such advances for around 17 years now. This was painfully hot, but thankfully not enough to cause an actual burn, and also was thankfully on my belly, not my junk (owie). I'm fully recovered, but it remains to be seen if this causes a stain on my good Avengers pajamas.

Burnt Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Free Flight Sim.
Amaz3d.
Science: Giant Exoplanet Found to Be Almost Completely Black. Related soundtrack.
Media: See Jennifer Lawrence as Femme Fatale in 'Red Sparrow' Clip. Thanks RedEye9.
Blade Runner: Dave Bautista stars in sequel's short film.
The IT Department.
Watch Game of Thrones animated prequel.
Follow-up: The Cassini spacecraft just crashed into Saturn.

