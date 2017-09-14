Star Citizen Refund Story Disputed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Ars Technica has a statement from Cloud Imperium Games refuting the claim that a consortium had secured a $45,000 refund for Star Citizen. Their side of the story contradicts most of the details from the original report, and the account that posted the refund story has since been deleted. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 15 September 2017, 06:13.
Chatbear Announcements.