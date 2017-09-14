 
Star Citizen Refund Story Disputed

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:26 pm ET] - 18 Comments

Ars Technica has a statement from Cloud Imperium Games refuting the claim that a consortium had secured a $45,000 refund for Star Citizen. Their side of the story contradicts most of the details from the original report, and the account that posted the refund story has since been deleted. Here's word:

[Update: Cloud Imperium spokesperson Dave Swofford tells Ars that "a lot of the information was fabricated" in the Reddit post discussed the below. Swofford says the account in question was issued an individual refund of $330, not the $45,000 claimed in posted screenshots and videos which Swofford says do not reflect actual complaints requests logged by the company. What's more, Swofford says the refund was handled "in a timely fashion" with "no extended debate over whether we should."

