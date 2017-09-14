Divinity: Original Sin 2 Released

Almost exactly two years after we launched our most successful Kickstarter ever, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now out!



We've poured our hearts and souls into this game, and we are so, so excited to see what the world makes of it.



It's been an incredible journey, but of course none of this would be possible without the support we've had along the way. Our unending thanks to each of the 42,713 Kickstarter backers who put their faith in us two years ago, and to every player that explored Fort Joy during last year's Early Access. Without your trust and without your feedback none of this would be possible.



But of course, the journey's not over. Indeed, for you it's just beginning...