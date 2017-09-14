Divinity: Original Sin 2 Released

|
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now officially available on GOG.com and Steam, following an early access run for Larian Studios' RPG sequel. A new feature trailer is online with a look at what to expect, and there's also a Kickstarter Update #44 video covering the release. Here's word from their release announcement:
