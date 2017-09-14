Get Psychonauts for Free

|
As the big end of summer sale on The Humble Store rolls along, the Humble Store is offering everyone a free copy of Psychonauts for the next couple of days. This will be yours to keep, and no purchase is required for this 100% discount, though you will need a free Steam account as well, since that is how this is redeemed. Here's a quick refresher on Double Fine's platformer:
