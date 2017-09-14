 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Get Psychonauts for Free

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - 5 Comments

As the big end of summer sale on The Humble Store rolls along, the Humble Store is offering everyone a free copy of Psychonauts for the next couple of days. This will be yours to keep, and no purchase is required for this 100% discount, though you will need a free Steam account as well, since that is how this is redeemed. Here's a quick refresher on Double Fine's platformer:

This classic action/adventure platformer from acclaimed developers Double Fine Productions follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin. In his quest to join the Psychonauts--an elite group of international psychic secret agents--he breaks into their secret training facility: Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. But this is no average psychic summer camp! A mysterious villain has kidnapped Raz’s fellow campers and stolen their brains. Now he must use his psychic powers of Telekinesis, Levitation, and most of all his ability to project himself into the minds of others--to find the loose noodles and keep them from falling into the wrong hands. Fight mental demons! Uncover hidden memories! Sort emotional baggage! Explore the fantastic realm of the inner mind! Join the Psychonauts!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Citizen Refund Story Disputed
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Get Psychonauts for Free
Call of Duty: WWII PC Multiplayer Beta This Month
Overwatch Free Next Weekend
100M Take Fallout Shelter
Onward Free Weekend
Dead by Daylight Free Weekend
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Free DLC
New Elite Dangerous Content This Month
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Launch Trailer
Total War: Warhammer 2 New World Trailer
Train Sim World Great Western Express Released
Duck Season Opens
Evening Patches
On Sale
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.