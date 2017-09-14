 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Call of Duty: WWII PC Multiplayer Beta This Month

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Activision announces multiplayer beta testing of Call of Duty: WWII for Windows will run on Steam from September 29th through October 2nd. The Sledgehammer Games Blog has all the details on what to expect. Here's a bit, including system specs:

The PC Open Beta is just a small part of the full Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer experience coming to Steam in November. This test is a critical step on our road to delivering the best possible online experience on Steam at launch in November, with the following key goals:

  • Stress test core gameplay systems and online backend infrastructure at scale
  • Provide PC fans with their first hands-on experience of the boots-on-the-ground combat coming in Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer
  • Engage with the PC community to fine-tune and optimize the PC experience for November


Here are the minimum PC specs you’ll need to play in the Beta test. Please note that these specs are for the Beta only. In our next update, we’ll share the recommended PC specs for the Beta, since we’re finalizing this part of our testing as we speak.

Min Spec:
OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later
CPU: Intel® Core™ i3 3225 or equivalent
RAM: 8 GB RAM
HDD: 25 GB HD space
Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 @ 2GB or better
DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

These specs could change following the PC Open Beta, so we’ll share the final specs closer to launch.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Citizen Refund Story Disputed
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Get Psychonauts for Free
Call of Duty: WWII PC Multiplayer Beta This Month
Overwatch Free Next Weekend
100M Take Fallout Shelter
Onward Free Weekend
Dead by Daylight Free Weekend
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Free DLC
New Elite Dangerous Content This Month
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Launch Trailer
Total War: Warhammer 2 New World Trailer
Train Sim World Great Western Express Released
Duck Season Opens
Evening Patches
On Sale
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.