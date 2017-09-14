Call of Duty: WWII PC Multiplayer Beta This Month

The PC Open Beta is just a small part of the full Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer experience coming to Steam in November. This test is a critical step on our road to delivering the best possible online experience on Steam at launch in November, with the following key goals:

Stress test core gameplay systems and online backend infrastructure at scale

Provide PC fans with their first hands-on experience of the boots-on-the-ground combat coming in Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer

Engage with the PC community to fine-tune and optimize the PC experience for November



Here are the minimum PC specs you’ll need to play in the Beta test. Please note that these specs are for the Beta only. In our next update, we’ll share the recommended PC specs for the Beta, since we’re finalizing this part of our testing as we speak.



Min Spec:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3 3225 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

HDD: 25 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 @ 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible



These specs could change following the PC Open Beta, so we’ll share the final specs closer to launch.