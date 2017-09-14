Call of Duty: WWII PC Multiplayer Beta This Month

Activision announces multiplayer beta testing of Call of Duty: WWII
for
Windows will run on Steam
from September 29th through October 2nd. The
Sledgehammer Games Blog
has all the details on what to expect. Here's a bit,
including system specs:
The PC Open Beta is just a small part of the full
Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer experience coming to Steam in November. This test
is a critical step on our road to delivering the best possible online experience
on Steam at launch in November, with the following key goals:
- Stress test core gameplay systems and online
backend infrastructure at scale
- Provide PC fans with their first hands-on
experience of the boots-on-the-ground combat coming in Call of Duty: WWII
Multiplayer
- Engage with the PC community to fine-tune and
optimize the PC experience for November
Here are the minimum PC specs you’ll need to play in the Beta test. Please note
that these specs are for the Beta only. In our next update, we’ll share the
recommended PC specs for the Beta, since we’re finalizing this part of our
testing as we speak.
Min Spec:
OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later
CPU: Intel® Core™ i3 3225 or equivalent
RAM: 8 GB RAM
HDD: 25 GB HD space
Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 @ 2GB or better
DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
These specs could change following the PC Open Beta, so we’ll share the final
specs closer to launch.