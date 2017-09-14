 
Overwatch Free Next Weekend

[Sep 14, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces Overwatch will be playable for free on all platforms from September 22 to September 25. This will offer access to the full game all its unlocks, and those who buy the multiplayer shooter after their sample can keep all their progress. Here's word:

Attention, recruits! If you haven't already had the opportunity to suit up and save the world as one of the heroes of Overwatch, now's your chance.

From September 22–25, we're calling on all prospective agents: assemble your team and dive in during the Overwatch Free Weekend on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One!

For this free weekend, we're making Overwatch's full roster of 25 heroes and 16 maps available for play in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. Players will also have the ability to level up, earn Loot Boxes, and unlock a variety of different customization options.

Plus, if you decide to purchase Overwatch after test driving the game, you'll get to keep any progress that you made during the weekend—just be sure to use the same Blizzard, Sony Entertainment, or Xbox Live account that you played on.

For more details and to learn how you can participate, read on below!

